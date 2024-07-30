Bereaved families express hope as they attend long-awaited Omagh bomb inquiry

Bereaved families have expressed hope as they arrived for the first public hearing in a long called for public inquiry into the Omagh bomb.

The probe, led by chairman Lord Turnbull, is examining whether the atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities.

Some 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the dissident republican bomb attack which devastated the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.

Some of the bereaved families have called for decades for a public inquiry into alleged security failings.

Omagh bomb campaigner Michael Gallagher (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed in the atrocity, said today’s hearing will be the first time since 1998 that all of the bereaved families, including those caught up in the blast from Spain, will come together.

Speaking as he arrived at the Strule Arts Centre on Tuesday morning, Mr Gallagher said it had taken a long time to get here.

“It has taken us 26 years to get here and we’re just delighted,” he said.

“One of the sad ironies is that when I got up this morning and saw the sunshine, it was exactly the same on August 15, 1998. It was one of the most beautiful days of that year.

“It’s good to be here. It’s a long time but we are where we want to be and we just have to wait and see where this inquiry takes us.

“Every morning I waken up and still pinch myself, I can’t believe that we’re there.”

Stanley McCombe, who lost his wife Ann bomb, said he had great faith in Lord Turnbull and his legal team.

“After years of hard labour we’re hopeful, we’re very very hopeful,” he added

Survivors have also gathered at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh for the hearing which will include opening remarks from the chair and counsel to the chair Paul Greaney KC.

Commemorative and personal statements are set to be made during inquiry hearings next January.

The Irish government earlier this month formally agreed to provide assistance to the inquiry.