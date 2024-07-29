Two children dead and six critical following ‘horror movie’ stabbings

Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following a “horror movie” knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said as well as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the “ferocious” attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

Ms Kennedy said the force believe the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children.

She told reporters: “My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47 this morning at an address in Southport.

“When they arrived, they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

“It is understood the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside.

“We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.”