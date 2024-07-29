Reeves sets out plan to deal with £22bn hole in public finances

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances as she accused the Tories of covering up the scale of the problems.

In a statement to Parliament she set out “immediate action” to address the issues she said had been uncovered by the audit ordered by Labour when it took office.

She told MPs: “Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.

“Taxes at a 70-year high, debt through the roof, an economy only just coming out of recession.

“I knew all of these things. I was honest about them during the campaign.”

But, she added there were things the Tories had “covered up from the country”.

She said there was a “£22 billion hole in the public finances now, not in the future, but now”.