Reeves sets out plan to deal with £22bn hole in public finances
The Chancellor accused the Conservatives of covering up the scale of spending challenges faced by the country.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances as she accused the Tories of covering up the scale of the problems.
In a statement to Parliament she set out “immediate action” to address the issues she said had been uncovered by the audit ordered by Labour when it took office.
She told MPs: “Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.
“Taxes at a 70-year high, debt through the roof, an economy only just coming out of recession.
“I knew all of these things. I was honest about them during the campaign.”
But, she added there were things the Tories had “covered up from the country”.
She said there was a “£22 billion hole in the public finances now, not in the future, but now”.