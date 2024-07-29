Shropshire Star
Close

Reeves sets out plan to deal with £22bn hole in public finances

The Chancellor accused the Conservatives of covering up the scale of spending challenges faced by the country.

Published
Rachel Reeves working at her desk

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances as she accused the Tories of covering up the scale of the problems.

In a statement to Parliament she set out “immediate action” to address the issues she said had been uncovered by the audit ordered by Labour when it took office.

She told MPs: “Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.

“Taxes at a 70-year high, debt through the roof, an economy only just coming out of recession.

“I knew all of these things. I was honest about them during the campaign.”

But, she added there were things the Tories had “covered up from the country”.

She said there was a “£22 billion hole in the public finances now, not in the future, but now”.

