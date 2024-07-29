Man detained and knife seized after ‘multiple stabbings’

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after number of people were injured in “multiple stabbings” near Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street, Southport at about 11.50am on Monday.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries, who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

A man has been detained and a knife seized (@ChauffeurWest/PA)

Merseyside Police said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

A police car parked in front of police tape on Hart Street in Southport (@ChauffeurWest/PA)

NWAS said it had dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.

It said: “We’re assessing the situation and working with emergency partners.”