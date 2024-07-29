Five arrested after woman’s death

Five people have been arrested after a 44-year-old woman died from “serious injuries” in Lincolnshire.

Gillian Connelly was found by officers in Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, on Sunday following a call at 4.20am, Lincolnshire Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

Two women aged 28 and 41 and two men aged 31 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Her family are being supported by specially trained officers, and they ask for privacy at this time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have any other information that can assist with our inquiries.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 88 of 28 July.”