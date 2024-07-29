Family ‘devastated’ after man died following incident outside Spanish nightclub

The “heartbroken” family of a man who died following an incident outside a Spanish nightclub paid tribute to their “beloved” son.

Nikki Robinson, 30, from Hucknall in Nottinghamshire, died on June 21 while he was working in Spain, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The Catalan police are investigating the incident while the Nottinghamshire force is supporting Mr Robinson’s family.

Mr Robinson worked as a carpenter for Evolution Sport and had been working in Spain at the time of his death.

Nikki Robinson’s family described him as a ‘hard-working lad’ (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

In a statement his family said: “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and great friend Nikki Robinson.

“Nikki was a hard-working lad and a family man who tragically died whilst working for Red Bull out in Spain during the Formula One. The matter is under investigation by the Catalan police.

“Nikki loved his job and had the great opportunity to travel the world with lifelong friends with whom he worked alongside, made possible by Evolution Sport.

“When Nikki was at home, he loved spending time with his dog and his family, particularly his Mamma Alice, and was in the process of renovating a camper van for more adventures.”

Nottinghamshire Police said his family have asked for privacy “during this difficult time”.