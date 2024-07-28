Teenager dies after e-scooter and car crash in Kilkenny

A 14-year-old boy has died after the e-scooter he was travelling on and a car crashed in Co Kilkenny.

The collision took place on the Tullaroan Road at Bonnettstown shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he has passed away from his injuries.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

There were no other injuries reported, gardai said.

The road was closed overnight to allow for a technical examination of the scene, and has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.