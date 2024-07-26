What the papers say – July 26

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming treasury audit has been the focus of many of Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say Ms Reeves could reveal a £19 billion black hole in the public finances as she assesses the “spending inheritance” left by the Tories.

The i reports the Prime Minister has been urged to protect tax relief for pension savers ahead of the key economic speech next week.

The Times leads with revelations the NHS watchdog has been declared “not fit for purpose” by ministers after admissions some hospitals have not been inspected for up to 10 years.

The Financial Times front page reports London fintech company Revolut has secured a banking licence after three years of legal wrangling.

The Daily Mirror says the wife of an army officer has been hailed a hero after trying to drag his alleged attacker off him during a stabbing near barracks in Kent.

Metro leads with a million British fans heading to the Paris Olympics to cheer on Great Britain.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside a Manchester police station after video footage emerged of an officer kicking a man lying on the floor during an arrest, The Independent reports.

The Daily Express splashes on calls from broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who is calling on the Government to legalise assisted dying after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Lastly, Jennifer Aniston has blasted Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance after he referred to childless women as “miserable cat ladies”, the Daily Star reports.