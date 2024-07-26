Met Police officer admits stealing money from dead man

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after stealing money from a man who died after collapsing.

Pc Craig Carter, of Harlow, Essex, stole around £115 from Claudio Gaetani between September 7 and 14 2022.

Wearing a dark suit, the 51-year-old appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to the charge, which stated that “while acting as a public officer namely as a police constable” he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: “I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case but that will be a matter for the sentencing judge.”

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and granted Carter unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at the same court on September 13.

He added: “Neither the ordering of the report nor the fact that I am granting you bail should be taken as any indication to the type of sentence you will receive.”

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, is suspended from duty.