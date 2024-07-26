Gracehill honoured with Unesco World Heritage Site status

A village in Northern Ireland has become the UK’s newest Unesco World Heritage Site.

The Moravian Church settlement in Co Antrim is the region’s second Unesco World Heritage Site following recognition of the Giant’s Causeway.

It came at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee on Friday.

The site was nominated as part of a transnational effort led by the United States to achieve World Heritage Status for Moravian Church settlements founded in the 18th century, alongside other distinctive sites in Herrnhut, Germany and Bethlehem in the US.

Founded in 1759, Gracehill includes distinctive Moravian buildings, including a particular type of congregation building known as the Gemeinhaus, a church, choir houses and a cemetery.

Gracehill has been described as the best preserved example of a settlement representing the Moravian ideal in the UK and Ireland and the only example built on the island of Ireland, with its urban plan clustered around a central green square.

An active congregation is still present at the site continuing Moravian traditions.

Dr David Johnston, chairman of Gracehill Trust said the honour is for all in Northern Ireland to share in.

“The prize of a cultural World Heritage listing is a huge good news story for Northern Ireland as a whole, something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to promote understanding and reconciliation and bring social, economic and cultural benefits right across the region now and for generations to come,” he said.

Culture minister Sir Chris Bryant welcomed the move.

“Gracehill has been rightly cherished by the local community since its foundation in 1759 as a town built around the central values of equality and tolerance and I am glad to see it gain the recognition that it deserves,” he said.

“I look forward to working together with the international community and my counterparts in Northern Ireland to celebrate the Gracehill site and ensure the Moravian traditions live on to be passed on to future generations.”

The Northern Ireland Office minister Fleur Anderson described an exciting moment for the community of Gracehill and a huge achievement for everyone involved in the bid.

Northern Ireland Office minister Fleur Anderson welcomed the ‘significant’ move (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The significance of it is carried throughout Northern Ireland and the whole United Kingdom,” she said.

“Northern Ireland has a rich heritage and is home to many culturally significant sites, and I have no doubt this accolade will encourage more visitors to come and see them for themselves.”

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons added: “I am delighted that the cultural importance of Gracehill to the world has been recognised through the Unesco designation.

“In recent years, my department has worked with the Gracehill community to maintain the village and develop their World Heritage bid.

“We have supported listed building repairs and provided advice and, since the US formally decided to proceed in 2021, we have contributed to the nomination costs.

“Gracehill is a special place with an active community and this recognition of a small village on the world stage is a great endorsement, helping to remind us all that Northern Ireland has a fascinating heritage that is well worth exploring.”