Family tribute to ‘irreplaceable’ teenager whose body was found in reservoir

The family of a 16-year-old whose body was recovered from a reservoir have paid tribute to the “simply irreplaceable” teenager with “a heart full of gold”.

Tyrese Johnson had finished school for the summer when he got into difficulties in the water at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, Dudley, at around 6pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Emergency services were called but he could not be saved and his body was pulled from the water the next day by police divers.

In a tribute released through the police, the family said: “Tyrese, words can’t describe what you meant to us as a family, your loving devoted mom, your brother, dad, your niece and nephew.

“You were a kind, loving young man with a heart full of gold. Your warm, gentle, kind-hearted soul, simply irreplaceable.”

Dudley Commander Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Tyrese’s family and friends. The shock of his death has devastated the whole community and we share that grief.”

The death has been referred to the coroner.