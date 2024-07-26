Dublin wax museum pulls Sinead O’Connor model for ‘more accurate representation’

Dublin’s wax museum has announced it is withdrawing a figure of Sinead O’Connor it launched this week and will look for a “more accurate representation”.

After the waxwork was unveiled on Thursday, many reacted with shock that the figure did not resemble the Irish singer.

The museum’s team met on Friday morning and decided to pull the waxwork, admitting that it “can do better”.

Speaking on RTE Radio after the wax museum team announced they would pull the figure, her brother John O’Connor said he was shocked when he first saw it online and said that it did not look like her “at all”.

“It looked nothing like her and I thought it was hideous,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said if people wanted to honour her memory they should put a statue of her in Dublin.

In a statement, the wax museum said that in response to the public’s feedback, “we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead’s devoted fans”.

“We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinead’s unique presence and essence as we intended.”

It added: “Sinead O’Connor’s impact on Ireland and the global music community is immeasurable, and our goal has always been to honour her in the most fitting and respectful manner.

“We deeply appreciate the public’s love for Sinead and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions.

“With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinead O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image.

“Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who provided their feedback and assure you that your voices are heard.

“We look forward to unveiling a new figure that truly honours Sinead O’Connor and her extraordinary impact.”