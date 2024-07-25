Woman denies murder of baby found in woodland 26 years ago

A woman has denied the murder of a baby who was discovered in woodland 26 years ago.

Joanne Sharkey, 55, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder and endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child after the baby, who was later named as Callum, was discovered close to Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington in March 1998.

Sharkey, of West Derby, Liverpool, entered not guilty pleas to both counts.

According to the charge, Sharkey is accused of murdering her “infant child, subsequently named as baby Callum” between January 1 and March 14 1998.

The defendant, who wore a black blazer with patterned top and her hair clipped up, was initially arrested in July 2023 before being charged in April.

The court heard a trial, expected to last four weeks, was listed for January 14 next year.

Sharkey was released on bail ahead of a pre-trial review hearing on October 18.

Detectives named the infant Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found dead, as his true identity could not be confirmed.

A funeral service was arranged by local people and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

The headstone, which was paid for with money raised by local residents, was inscribed: “Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27, 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington.”