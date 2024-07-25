What the papers say – July 25

A British army officer stabbed near barracks in Kent has led coverage across Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express both lead with the alleged attack and the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Times front page reports the senior officer is fighting for his life after being stabbed in an “unprovoked” attack.

Another headline reveals Labour’s offshore wind turbine plans.

The Daily Star details a shark sighting in the River Thames.

The Daily Mail’s front page laments a Treasury decision to halt plans to mint 1p or 2p coins in the coming years.

Metro leads with a man arrested over a crash that killed six people and left a young girl orphaned.

In political news, The Guardian reports the UK is among countries looking to award new oil and gas licences that could release up to 12 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Tom Tugendhat announces he is willing to leave the European Convention of Human Rights if he becomes Tory leader, The Telegraph reports.

The i splashes on Jeremy Corbyn’s plans to build a group of independent MPs, including Labour politicians, suspended on Tuesday, to put pressure on Sir Keir Starmer.

The Financial Times reports US tech firms saw stock prices slide after “lacklustre overnight results”.