Renowned micro-sculptor unveils world’s smallest Olympic mascot for Paris 2024

A renowned micro-sculptor has unveiled the world’s smallest Olympic mascot which fits into the eye of a needle to celebrate the 2024 games in Paris.

British sculptor Dr Willard Wigan, who has created the world’s smallest handmade micro-art, meticulously crafted a miniature version of the Olympic mascot, Phryge, in a feat which involved holding his breath, working between heartbeats and using his pulse as a jackhammer.

The handmade microscopic version of the official mascot, the smallest in Olympic history, can be seen holding a medal which was crafted from 24-carat gold and is roughly the size of a blood cell.

Dr Willard Wigan worked for around 16 hours a day on the project over the course of five weeks (Willard Wigan/Paul Ward/PA)

Dr Wigan also used an eyelash as a paintbrush to capture the French flag and the Olympic rings which adorn the mascot’s chest were also made from 24-carat gold.

The micro-sculptor, who holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest handmade sculpture, said: “I saw the mascot Phryge and found it so cute, I wanted to create something that would capture its essence on the smallest scale possible.

“I never enjoy the process, but the joy comes from the reaction that people have when they see it.”

The microscopic version of the official Olympic mascot fits into the eye of a needle (Willard Wigan/Paul Ward/PA)

The artwork, which uses a microscopic magnet to secure the mascot’s feet, took five weeks to complete, with Dr Wigan working for around 16 hours a day on the project.

He hopes the micro-sculpture will travel to Paris to be exhibited during the Olympics to allow visitors to view his work.

Official Paris 2024 mascots the Phryges are modelled after the famous Phrygian caps which are “a symbol of revolution, the French Republic and freedom”, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).