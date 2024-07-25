Protest ends ‘without incident’ after airport kicking video

Greater Manchester Police said a protest following a video which appeared to show a police officer kicking a man lying on the floor at Manchester Airport has ended “without incident”.

The protest outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday night followed a police officer being removed from operational duties after the footage was shared on social media.

The video is said to have been filmed at the airport’s terminal two on Tuesday showing an officer, with a taser in his hand, appearing to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

A second man also appears to be struck by the officer.

On Thursday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “A protest held last night outside Rochdale Police Station about our response at Manchester Airport has concluded safely, without incident.

“We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.”

Describing the video as “truly shocking” vision “that people are rightly extremely concerned about”, he earlier confirmed the male officer has been “removed from operational duties” and the force had made a voluntary referral of its response to the IOPC.

He added: “”During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

GMP acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

A force spokesman said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

“A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said he had raised concerns about the airport incident with the deputy chief constable.

He said: “I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.

“The deputy mayor and I have raised these concerns with the deputy chief constable.”