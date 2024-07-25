Police officer suspended after footage sparks protest

A police officer has been suspended after a video which appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay on the floor sparked a protest.

Crowds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station late on Wednesday night after footage shared on social media appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video, said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female Pc who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a force spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

“A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

The force had initially said on Wednesday the video was being “assessed” by its professional standards department, later saying an officer had been removed from operational duties.

Police said the protest on Wednesday night, which was reported to have been attended by an estimated 200 people, some chanting “GMP shame on you”, concluded “without incident”.

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he is meeting with the family involved on Thursday.

He said: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.

“Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.

“I have expressed my concerns directly to the assistant chief constable and have been in touch with Kate Green, deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Waugh added: “The police have said that while trying to arrest a suspect, three of their officers were attacked.

“They said that one officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“Our armed police face a very difficult job every day, and will themselves expect the highest standards of conduct from their officers in carrying out that vital duty to protect all of us.

“It’s important that both the investigation by the police and the investigation into the police conduct now gather the full facts.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, some protesters let off fireworks outside the police station and one told the crowd: “We’re no longer going to settle for this police brutality. We put our trust in the police and what do they do instead they inflict violence upon us when we surrender to them.”

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.”

Describing the video as “truly shocking”, he said people were “rightly extremely concerned”.

The force has said officers at the airport were responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

Mr Chaudhry added: “During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray and obstructing police and two were held on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker, he said.

Amar Minhas, from Leeds, told the BBC he was coming through arrivals at the airport when he saw police officers approach a man, in his early 20s, and pin him up against a wall, before a fight broke out.

He described the man “throwing punches, he was tasered, and fell to the floor”, adding “that’s when the policeman kicked him”.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said he had raised concerns about the airport incident with the deputy chief constable.

He said: “I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.

“The deputy mayor and I have raised these concerns with the deputy chief constable.”