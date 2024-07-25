Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of Army officer in uniform
Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Gillingham, Kent, on Tuesday.
Published
A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in uniform near a barracks.
Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Gillingham, Kent, on Tuesday.
The serviceman, in his 40s, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition after the alleged knife attack.
Esan, who was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a grey T-shirt and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 22.