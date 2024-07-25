Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of Army officer in uniform

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in uniform near a barracks.

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Gillingham, Kent, on Tuesday.

The serviceman, in his 40s, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition after the alleged knife attack.

Esan, who was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a grey T-shirt and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 22.