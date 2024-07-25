Fire breaks out at City of London restaurant

A fire has broken out at a restaurant in the City of London.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Lothbury, close to St Paul’s Cathedral, at just before 4pm on Thursday, where smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

Firefighters in Old Jewry St in London after a fire broke out at the Lothbury restaurant (James Manning/PA)

The ground-floor kitchen was partially alight at the restaurant, which has offices.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Shoreditch, Dockhead, Shadwell and surrounding stations were called to the scene.