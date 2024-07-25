Commons Leader speaks about impact of new role on family

Commons Leader Lucy Powell has spoken in the chamber about some of the challenges she faces juggling her job as a politician with her role as a parent.

Speaking during business questions on Thursday, Ms Powell said that missing out on certain occasions was part and parcel of working in the political sphere.

She told MPs she was unable to attend her daughter’s last day of primary school because of her new responsibilities as Leader of the House of Commons.

The MP for Manchester Central took up the role following Labour’s victory at the General Election, after acting as shadow Commons leader in the previous parliament.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “Given my new duties, I did miss my own child’s very last day of primary school on Tuesday.

“So I would particularly like to thank teachers I didn’t get to see on that day. I’m a really bad mum, I’m afraid – just goes with the terrain.”

Later in the session, Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes said: “I’m sure she’s a very good mum actually, not a bad mum.”

Ms Powell replied: “My daughter, who is here today, might have a different view on whether I’m a good mum or a bad mum, but that’s another point.”