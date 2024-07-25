Boy, 15, stabbed to death in east London named by police

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London has been named.

Pharrell Garcia was found with stab wounds at Stellman Close, Hackney shortly after 4pm on Tuesday and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Another teenage boy aged 15, who can not be named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers and later charged with murder.

He has been remanded and will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday.

Police believe the suspect ran away from the scene following the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said Pharrell’s family were “understandably heartbroken” at this “unimaginably difficult time”.

He said: “I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house inquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses.”

Mr Conway said a higher police presence would remain in the area over the coming days and a “significant proportion” of Stellman Close will remain cordoned off, likely for several days, as forensic inquiries continue.

He added: “No one should have to lose a child and events this week in London are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime and serious violence.

“It tears families apart and robs our children of their futures.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.