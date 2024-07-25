Boxer Usyk declares gratitude to UK and quotes Churchill as convoy leaves London

Ukrainian heavyweight world champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk declared he is “really grateful to the British” as a convoy of UK vehicles donated to his wartorn homeland began its journey across Europe.

Addressing a crowd of around 100 people from the steps of Ukraine’s embassy in London, the 37-year-old quoted Sir Winston Churchill as 15 vehicles set off on the near-2,000 mile trip.

With a raised fist, he declared “blood, toil, tears and sweat”, adding: “Glory to Ukraine!”

A total of 50 donated UK vehicles embarked on the near-2,000 mile journey to Ukraine on Friday.

Many were part of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme, which has seen more than 300 donated vehicles.

The convoy also features a red London bus and two ambulances recently taken out of service as part of fleet renewals.

Usyk said: “I’m really grateful to the British for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning.

“I was in London when there was the first full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

“You were the first who came to help at the most difficult times.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Usyk, who has been victorious in fights against UK boxers such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora, said: “I have my own complex history and relationships with my former British rivals but there is nothing personal, it’s just sport.

“It is pleasant for me that I stay in great relationships with my former British rivals.

“It’s great to see each other. We are in touch.”

Usyk, whose height of 6ft 3in meant Fury – at 6ft 9in – towered over him when they fought in May, went on: “There is lots of pessimism about (whether) someone small can win.

“But even if you are an elephant, it doesn’t mean that you will win.”