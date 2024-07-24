Tory leadership: How will the race to replace Rishi Sunak work?

The race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservatives is getting under way.

Here are the key dates and rules for the contest as drawn up by the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs and the party board:

– Nominations will open on Wednesday at 7pm and close at 2.30pm on July 29.

– The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four, who will make their case at the Conservative Party conference, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

(Alamy/PA)

– After the parliamentary party picks the final two, the contest will go to the wider party members.

– Conservative Party members will vote in an online ballot that will close at 5pm on October 31.

– The result will be announced on November 2.

– Mr Sunak will stay on as party leader until his successor is appointed.

– To be eligible to vote, members must have held party membership for 90 days or more before the ballot closes and have been an active member at the time of the nominations for candidates opening.

– Chairman of the 1922 Committee Bob Blackman will act as returning officer for the election.