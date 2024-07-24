Three people including police officer fighting for lives after M8 hit-and-run

A police officer and two members of the public are fighting for their lives in hospital after a hit-and-run smash on the M8.

Seven men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance, following the pile-up at 1.10pm on the M8 eastbound, near Junction 13 at Provan on Wednesday.

Two on-duty officers in an unmarked Volvo S90 were said to have “put themselves in harm’s way” in the course of their work.

They were on the hard shoulder with a Mercedes CLS when the cars were hit by a Mercedes A45, and three men in the vehicle fled.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. He fled the scene along with two others aged 33 and 39, who were subsequently traced.

Paramedics took two on-duty police officers to hospital, where a 48-year-old officer was said to be fighting for his life.

Two other men, aged 43 and 39, both members of the public, were said by medical staff to be in a critical condition.

Another police officer, aged 38, and a 33-year-old man, were in a serious condition.

The 27-year-old detained in connection with the crash was treated for minor injuries, and another man was also treated for minor injuries.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed while investigations are carried out, and a spokesperson for Police Scotland said that inquiries are continuing.

Deputy chief constable Jane Connors said: “Our thoughts are very much with our two colleagues, one of whom has been critically injured, and the members of the public also critically injured in this incident.

“The two officers have put themselves in harm’s way carrying out their duties and we are immensely proud of the work they and colleagues do every day to keep communities safe.

“We will provide them and their families all the support they need at this difficult time.”

Chief superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “The investigation into this serious road crash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has not already spoken to police to come forward with any information that may assist us.

“I would ask any drivers with dashcam to please check their footage and contact us if it holds information relevant to this crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 quoting reference number 1672 of 24 July.”