Threats from Strictly fans ‘brutal, relentless, unforgiving’ – Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington said she has been under pressure from “brutal, relentless and unforgiving” threats from fans of the Strictly Come Dancing programme.

The Sherlock actress has previously made accusations about the teaching methods of her Strictly partner, Giovanni Pernice, who has since left the BBC One show.

Pernice has strongly denied her claims of “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean” behaviour.

Abbington was interviewed by Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was a competitor on the same series as her, in a video published on Wednesday.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Jowita Przystal (Jacob King/PA)

The actress said it has been “brutal, relentless and unforgiving”, before clarifying that she was speaking about the “rape threats towards not only myself, but my daughter and the threats of death to my son”.

Asked if it was from Strictly fans, she agreed and also alleged the behaviour came from supporters of Pernice.

She said she wants to encourage people who feel “bullied” or are in a situation they feel is “toxic and unsafe” to complain, despite the backlash she has allegedly received.

Abbington said: “I know it happened because it happened to me. I am not a sensational person… I’m not hysterical. I don’t make things out to be bigger than they are.

“I know what happened to me in that room wasn’t acceptable. I complained about it and sort of have not been taken seriously.

“We have to cultivate a society and an environment where women can come forward and say, ‘yeah’… or men because it happens to men as well, ‘I’m finding this uncomfortable. Can you do something about it?’ And then something be done about it? That’s all.

“And I think, we need to be brave and I want to stand up for any woman, any woman who feels that they don’t have a voice or be there for her championing her and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got you.'”

There has been a storm of negative stories about the culture on the BBC’s flagship programme and the treatment of contestants.

Abbington said that she knows of “three other women” who went through something similar during their Strictly Come Dancing experiences and there is “potentially” more people coming forward.

Graziano Di Prima left the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star Zara McDermott.

On Tuesday, BBC director-general Tim Davie apologised to contestants who have had an experience that “hasn’t been wholly positive”, and maintained the show would return.

While presenting the BBC’s annual report, Mr Davie told journalists there will inevitably be “competitiveness, hard work and the will to do well” on the show, “but there are limits and the line should never be crossed”.

He added: “We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”

Asked if he is confident the show will go ahead this series, he said: “I need to be assured we have the right safeguarding and duty of care in place, and that is the first question I ask.

“I am assured by the robust actions we have taken in terms of the changes we have made … that we are in a position to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus.”

Rehearsals for the new series began on Monday, and on Wednesday professionals including Johannes Radebe, Amy Dowden and Dianne Buswell were all smiles as they arrived to practise at a London dance studio.