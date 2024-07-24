Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager of the same age who was stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Stellman Close in Hackney at about 4pm on Tuesday after reports of a stabbing.

The injured boy died at the scene.

The victim’s family are “understandably heartbroken”, said Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is in charge of policing in Hackney.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing in Hackney and Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley speaking to the media near to the scene in Stellman Close (Helen William/PA)

The incident happened in a busy area during the day, and the suspect is believed to have run away, Scotland Yard said.

During a press conference near the scene on Wednesday, Mr Conway said: “Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed here in Hackney.

“We have informed the boy’s family, who are understandably heartbroken. Specially-trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Last night, our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and, as a result of those inquiries, we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

Local residents said they saw paramedics and police trying to save the boy’s life.

On Wednesday, the road was taped off and a blue police tent had been placed at the end of a cordon, guarded by uniformed officers.

A single bouquet of white lilies had been laid close to the scene.

Two Lime hire bikes were also covered in police tape.

Detectives could be seen entering the cordon and uniformed officers were patrolling the area.

Mr Conway said: “I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation continues at pace today, with officers conducting house-to-house inquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses.

“Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our inquiries continue.”

He said “a significant proportion” of Stellman Close remains cordoned off, and residents were warned that closures are “likely to remain in place for several days”.

Mr Conway, who urged witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have seen the suspect fleeing, said: “We know that there were people in and near to Stellman Close yesterday afternoon and we’d appeal directly to them to get in touch.

“Despite the arrest your information is still crucial.”

He added: “No-one should have to lose a child and events this week in London are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime and serious violence.

“It tears families apart and robs our children of their futures.”

Guler Polat, 36, who lives near the scene, said: “I saw paramedics working on the young boy and I saw what looked like blood bags. I just had to look away because I just thought ‘This just cannot be happening’.

“There were loads of paramedics and police. They were holding up a metal shiny thing so that people would not see the child’s body.

“And it is that we have to remember – we have to remember that he was a child.

“The tent went up afterwards because I think the paramedics were working on the child for quite a while.”

Ms Polat said she felt “numb” knowing there had been a killing in her “quiet residential street where everyone knows each other”.

Another neighbour, Abdi Ali, said he was “quite shocked” when he saw the tent in his street, adding: “This is the first time this sort of thing has happened in this area.”

The 20-year-old sports coach said it has made him “scared” and feeling as though Hackney “is becoming more dangerous”.

He added: “The person (who died) was 15. I have a little brother who is 15. It just makes you think this could happen to anyone.”

Passer-by Najma Mohamed said: “My sister told me there was a body. There was a guy there saying ‘Get up, get up’ and ‘It’s OK’. He ran off.”

Someone called the police and that is when it dawned on her sister that something serious had happened, she said.

“That is when she realised he actually got stabbed and he was not just a random person who was just on the floor.”

She added: “It does not really happen close to home so it is a bit scary right now.”

Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley said: “I am devastated by this tragic death of a child. My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at the council are with the family and friends.

“Our services will be working with the police to support those who have been directly affected.

“I share the deep sense of shock and sadness that I know there is among Hackney’s community. This violence has no place in our streets and no place in our neighbourhoods.”

The incident happened on an estate off main roads in the Hackney Downs Ward whose councillor, Michael Desmond, said that “because it has a good sense of community, it is not an area where we would expect a high level of crime”.

He added: “This particular location is a very quiet, well-run, small estate with a good sense of community and plenty of cohesion.

“Generally, what has happened is certainly not something anyone would have expected and it would have shocked and upset many of the residents.

“For a 15-year-old to be involved in aggressive acts that end in a death is absolutely terrible.

“This is a very quiet estate where people get on with each other. If there is ever friction, they discuss things and do not fight or kill.”