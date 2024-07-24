Sir John Eliot Gardiner steps down from orchestra following assault allegation

Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner has announced he will step down as leader and artistic director of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra following an allegation he hit a musician.

The conductor withdrew from engagements including a BBC Prom after the incident last August and said he was seeking specialist help.

He said in a statement on Wednesday that he has “apologised repeatedly and unreservedly for losing control in such an inappropriate fashion” but believes it is best if he parts ways with the orchestra.

It is alleged he hit bass musician William Thomas after he went the wrong way off stage after a performance of Berlioz’s Les Troyens with the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir at La Cote-Saint-Andre in France last year.

Sir John said in a statement: “After a long period of deep consideration and reflection, I have decided to step down as leader and artistic director of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra.

“The Monteverdi Choir, which I founded in 1964, has been the proudest and most inspiring project of my life and I have arrived at this decision with a heavy heart after six decades of remarkable collaborative achievement.

“I have done a great deal of soul searching since the deeply regrettable incident at the Festival Berlioz at La Cote-Saint-Andre last August and have apologised repeatedly and unreservedly for losing control in such an inappropriate fashion.

“I have undergone extensive therapy and other counselling over the past 11 months and have learned a great deal about myself and my past behaviour, but I have reached the conclusion that the best way forward for both myself and for the MCO is to accept that a clear change in our relationship is necessary now for the good of both parties.

“After extensive discussions with the MCO board I therefore feel that in the interests of the institution and its richly talented players – many of whom I value as close personal friends – the time has come for us to go our separate ways.”

Sir John stressed he does not intend to retire but will focus on “a rich variety of other activities including guest conducting, recording, writing, creative and education projects (to which I am deeply committed) as part of a lighter, lower pressure schedule”.

He added: “My profound thanks go to the musicians, singers, sponsors and patrons of the MCO for all of their dedication, creativity and generous support. It has been a magnificent journey.”

Sir John, who has made more than 60 appearances at the Proms, conducted the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists during the King’s coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

He has two Grammy wins and has also conducted opera productions at the Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera and Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

A statement from the board of the choir and orchestra said: “Following a reported assault in August 2023, John Eliot Gardiner stepped back from public music-making. He accepted full responsibility for the incident, and he has not worked with the organisation for nearly a year.

“During this time, the MCO did consider the possibility of a rehabilitation process – operating within the MCO’s Respect & Dignity at Work policy – while its primary concern throughout has been to fully uphold values of inclusion, equality and respect for all its stakeholders.

“As a leading arts organisation, the MCO takes seriously its obligations to protect victims of abuse and assault, and preventing any recurrence remains a priority for the organisation.

“John Eliot Gardiner’s extraordinary musical influence over the past 60 years has made a lasting impact. The MCO acknowledges with gratitude his monumental contribution, and holds a deep-seated commitment to honour and preserve these phenomenal accomplishments.

“The organisation is proud to have enabled and promoted his long and illustrious career, alongside that of many other musicians. They will work passionately to build upon the remarkable foundations laid by the three ensembles he founded, taking forward their trailblazing work with new talent and new benchmark performances for years to come.”