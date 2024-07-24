Scream heard as attacker stabbed soldier near Army barracks

A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.

He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Police vehicles beside a cordon at the scene on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One woman living near the scene said she was sitting down to dinner with her family when they heard a “huge scream”.

As they got to the window, she saw the attacker inflicting a final stab wound on a person who was on the ground, before fleeing on a moped.

She could not see if the victim was wearing a military uniform.

“It’s very, very scary,” she said.

The Army declined to comment on reports that the soldier, who was airlifted to hospital for treatment, was in uniform at the time.

The Defence Secretary John Healey wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

“My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery.”

Another witness, who rushed to his aid, told The Sun newspaper the attacker ran at the soldier and stabbed him repeatedly.

The victim had “wounds all over his body”, the witness said, adding: “Blood was everywhere as I tried to apply pressure to his wounds until the police arrived.

“When the guy’s wife came out and started trying to pull the guy off he didn’t even try to hurt her.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 6.20pm, Kent Police said.

The road where police said the incident occurred is near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

An Army spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack in Chatham, Kent.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family and we request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any relevant information should contact Kent Police.”

Kent Police said in a statement: “An investigation has been launched following reports of a serious assault in Gillingham.

“Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to reports a man in his 40s had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

“Officers attended the scene and at approximately 6.20pm a 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Local residents can expect to see an ongoing police presence in the area.”