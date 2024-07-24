Shropshire Star
Close

PM ‘shocked’ after soldier stabbed near Army barracks in Kent

Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘shocked and appalled’ by the stabbing which left the serviceman seriously injured.

Published
Gillingham incident

A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.

He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular