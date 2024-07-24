Lammy hails new India-UK deal aimed at deepening ties on AI and emerging tech

David Lammy has announced a new UK-India scheme aimed at strengthening co-operation on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The “technology security initiative” has been agreed by the countries’ national security advisers (NSAs) following negotiations, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Lammy travelled to New Delhi on Wednesday where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to deepen ties across key issues including trade, technology, education, culture and climate.

In an update following the visit, the Foreign Office said the initiative would set out a “bold new approach” for the two countries to work together on telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health and bio tech, advanced materials and semiconductors.

Mr Lammy said: ”This Government will put growth at the heart of our foreign policy. That’s why three weeks into the job, I am in Delhi announcing a new technology security initiative to deliver on the promise of the UK-India relationship.

“This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future from AI to critical minerals. Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs and investment.

“We are also accelerating our joint work on the climate crisis – ensuring brighter, safer futures for Brits and Indians. This Government is reconnecting Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

Mr Lammy had been seeking to press the UK’s commitment to a free trade agreement with India.

David Lammy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The previous Conservative government had been seeking to nail down a deal, which they saw as a major post-Brexit prize, but negotiations have dragged on for two years.

Mr Lammy said before the trip that negotiations were “the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions” to deliver growth from “Bengaluru to Birmingham”.

“I am travelling to India in my first month as Foreign Secretary because resetting our relationship with the global south is a key part of how this Government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

A trade deal with India could grant more favourable access for British companies to a market of 1.4 billion people.

The Foreign Office said the “technology initiative” is part of a wider package of announcements the Foreign Secretary agreed following bilateral meetings with Mr Modi and the minister for external affairs, Dr Jaishankar, to refresh the UK-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

A £7 million funding call for future telecoms research was also made by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India’s Department of Science and Technology, under the India-UK science, technology, and innovation partnership.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The UK and India are recognised the world over as powerhouses for science, innovation and technology – and this new agreement will deliver growth and untold benefits for citizens across both nations.

“From telecoms and semiconductors to biotechnology and AI, these generation-defining technologies will unlock countless new opportunities and innovations, so we can deliver for working people here and in India as we deepen our long-standing partnership.”

After visiting India, Mr Lammy will travel to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers’ meeting in Laos.