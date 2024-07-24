Heathrow hits record passenger numbers in first half of year

Heathrow Airport said a record 39.8 million passengers travelled through its terminals in the first half of the year.

That is up 7.3% from 37.1 million passengers during the same period last year.

In the first half of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the total was 38.8 million.

Despite a fall in half-year revenues of 2.9%, Heathrow swung to an underlying profit of £178 million, from a £139 million loss a year earlier.

Heathrow chef executive Thomas Woldbye said: “Serving record-breaking passenger numbers while continuing to deliver excellent customer service is no easy feat and is testament to the dedication of my hardworking colleagues.

“In addition to the nearly 40 million passengers that flew through Heathrow during the first six months, so did 765 tonnes of cargo, supporting world leading British industries to access global export markets.

“We are working hard to deliver economic benefits for all of the UK, but this needs to be supported by joined up policy making that prioritises global competitiveness and sustainable growth.

“We are encouraged by the new Government’s recognition of Heathrow’s role in powering growth across the country, and look forward to working with ministers to ensure we are firing on all cylinders and retain our global standing.”