Foreign Secretary to press commitment to free trade deal on first trip to India

David Lammy will push to reset the UK-India partnership on his first trip to the country as Foreign Secretary.

He will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, where he tell his Indian counterpart, minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, that he wants to “drive forward greater growth” for both countries and reinforce the UK’s commitment to securing a free trade agreement with India, the Foreign Office said.

He will reiterate the contribution of British Indians to the UK, saying that they enrich the UK’s social and economic landscape and are the epitome of modern Britain.

The previous Conservative government had been seeking to nail down a deal, which they saw as a major post-Brexit prize, but negotiations have dragged on for two years.

Mr Lammy said: “Our free trade agreement negotiations are the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham. We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security.

“I am travelling to India in my first month as Foreign Secretary because resetting our relationship with the global south is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

Mr Lammy will also seek to rally support for stronger action on the climate crisis and discuss Indian-led global initiatives to build clean power access and climate resilience in the global south and small island states.

He will also meet business leaders during a visit to India’s third-largest technology company.

A trade deal with India could grant more favourable access for British companies to a market of 1.4 billion people.

After visiting India, Mr Lammy will travel to the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Laos.