Dozens of cyclists set off on ride to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

Dozens of cyclists have set off on a 288-mile bike ride in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

More than 80 riders gathered at Princess Mary Athletics Stadium, in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday morning to follow Mrs Cox’s journey to London in the nineth annual Jo Cox Way event.

The ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the Batley & Spen Labour MP – who was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016 – by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her.

Dozens of riders gathered for the start of the 2024 Jo Cox Way event (Handout/PA)

The riders will arrive in London on Sunday, with stops in Buxton, Derbyshire; Market Bosworth in Leicestershire; Cranfield in Buckinghamshire; and Egham in Surrey.

The youngest cyclist this year is 16 and the oldest is 78 while 42 of the 83 riders this year are women, which means that female riders will outnumber male riders for the first time.

North Yorkshire businessman Sarfraz Mian, who started The Jo Cox Way only a few weeks after her death, said: “As well as more riders than ever before, we also have a record number of new riders this year, which is a powerful indicator that Jo’s message, that we have more in common than that which divides us, still resonates across the country.

“The Jo Cox Way is a very visible example of people from different communities working together for a common goal.”

Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who is now the Labour MP for Spen Valley, said on Tuesday: “The Jo Cox Way is a really powerful part of Jo’s legacy and my mum and dad and I wish all the 2024 cyclists the very best of luck for a fantastic journey.

“It’s a wonderful five days and it’s everything Jo would have loved.

“Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation – which Jo cared deeply about.

“She was also a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see so many women riding this year.

The 288-mile Yorkshire to London bike ride is in memory of Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016 (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)

“Cycling isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra, it’s for everyone. These riders are inspirational.’

The ride raises funds for The Jo Cox Foundation. More details can be found at www.jocoxfoundation.org and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2024.