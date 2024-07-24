Shropshire Star
Close

Defence Secretary expresses shock over soldier stab attack

A soldier in his 40s suffered serious injuries in Gillingham, Kent on Tuesday.

Published
Defence Secretary John Healey has reacted to the attack on a uniformed soldier in Kent (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The Defence Secretary has expressed his shock after a soldier in uniform was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the serviceman was attacked in Gillingham.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, John Healey said: “Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

“My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery.”

The victim, in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular