Defence Secretary expresses shock over soldier stab attack

The Defence Secretary has expressed his shock after a soldier in uniform was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the serviceman was attacked in Gillingham.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, John Healey said: “Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

“My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery.”

The victim, in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.