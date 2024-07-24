Council leaders to ask Scottish Government for more money to avoid bin strikes

Unions have warned ministers to act on a “window of opportunity” to end looming bin strikes after council leaders voted to ask the Scottish Government for additional money.

Cosla, the body which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, agreed the decision at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

It comes as waste and recycling workers across the majority of councils threaten a “stinking summer” as Unite, GMB and Unison rejected the latest 3.2% pay offer.

Similar strikes in 2022 and 2023 were resolved after the Scottish Government intervened with additional funding.

Unions have welcomed Cosla’s decision, however they said it has not come soon enough.

An improved offer of 5.2%, or £1,290, for the lowest paid workers could be enough to prevent industrial action, Unite has said.

The Labour amendment at the Cosla meeting was passed by 17 votes to 14, according to Inverclyde Council leader Stephen McCabe.

It said Cosla would “seek additional funding for pay” and urged unions to “suspend any industrial action pending further discussions with the Scottish Government”.

Graham McNab, industrial officer at Unite, said: “Unite has been calling for discussions involving the trade unions, the Scottish Government and Cosla for months now so we welcome all efforts that bring everyone together in order to find ways which can break through the current impasse.”

Mr McNab said the dispute is “now in the hands of the politicians”, adding it would take an offer of at least £1,290, or 5.2%, for workers on around £25,000.

Previous strike action by cleansing workers in Edinburgh in 2022 left rubbish piled up during festival season (PA)

“There remains a window of opportunity before any strike action takes place and we stand ready to enter negotiations at any time, but we will not be suspending any action until that fair offer is on the table,” he added.

Keir Greenaway, senior officer for GMB Scotland, welcomed the decision but said it has been taken too late.

“It has been clear for some time that local authorities do not have the will or resource to make a fair and acceptable pay offer and an approach to the Scottish Government was the only route to a resolution,” he said.

“Instead of making that approach, finding agreement and averting industrial action, council leaders have sat on their hands for months while our members were forced to wait for a pay offer that fairly recognises their work.

“If the Scottish Government does not come to the table urgently, there will be no meaningful discussions, no route to a resolution and no chance of halting strike action.”

First Minister John Swinney has repeatedly said he wants to see the dispute end, but declined to comment on the possibility of providing additional money when questioned by journalists on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government and Cosla have been asked for comment.