Belfast weapons factory wins £176m contract to produce lightweight missiles

A Belfast weapons factory has won a £176 million contract to produce lightweight missiles for the British Army.

A significant number of lightweight multirole missiles (LMM) have been ordered by the Government from Thales UK at its Belfast base for supply to the armed forces.

The order will equip current and future short-range air defence capabilities for the Army, such as Stormer combat vehicles, and be fired by the Royal Navy’s Martlet maritime anti-surface missile system deployed from Wildcat helicopters.

Weighing only 13kg each, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said LMMs provide a solution against threats such as drones, helicopters, other aircraft and small, fast maritime targets.

Supporting 135 jobs at Thales’ site in Belfast, the contract placed by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) – the MoD’s procurement arm – will also support economic growth through small and medium enterprises and the local supply chain.

Hundreds of LMMs have also been given to Ukraine, as they have fought to repel the Russian invasion which started in February 2022.

DE&S chief executive Andy Start and minister for defence procurement and industry Maria Eagle at the DE&S stand at Farnborough (MoD/PA)

Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement and industry, said: “In a more dangerous world, we must continue to provide weapons to Ukraine but also replenish our own stocks.

“Our new order of lightweight multirole missiles from Thales UK will support this, providing our armed forces with versatile missiles that can be used against threats such as drones, helicopters and small maritime targets.

“This contract is also a great example of how defence investment can support economic growth and sustain jobs in the UK for years to come.”

LMM were first fired from a Wildcat in the Bay of Bengal during the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group deployment of 2021, marking initial operating capability for the Martlet system.

Martlet has since supported operations including Operation Prosperity Guardian, helping to protect commercial ships from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Andy Start, DE&S chief executive, said: “As we have seen during UK military operations and when used by our Ukrainian allies, LMM is a versatile and valuable missile in a variety of battlespaces.

“Now more than ever we need to ensure UK armed forces and our allies are fully equipped to defeat the evolving global threats we face.

“This order with Thales UK is a key element of that collective effort.”

The order follows a £69 million contract placed by DE&S earlier this year, also with Thales UK, to secure the supply chain for key components used in the manufacture of the missiles.

Production at the Thales Belfast site has doubled since the conflict in Ukraine as the global demand for air defence capabilities has increased.

A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter equipped with the Martlet missile system (MoD/PA)

Alex Cresswell, chief executive of Thales UK, said: “Today’s contract announcement reflects the enduring partnership between the UK MoD and Thales for the provision of lightweight weapons.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely together with the MoD to deliver the capabilities our armed forces need, and to make industry more resilient to deal with increasing demand.”

Thales in Northern Ireland designs and produces air defence capabilities, directly employing more than 800 people and contributing £81m to Northern Ireland’s GDP.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn said: “I am delighted to hear this new contract sustains 135 jobs at Thales in Northern Ireland, as well as supporting small and medium enterprises and the local supply chain.

“Northern Ireland is home to brilliant businesses such as Thales and it’s great to see them thriving.”