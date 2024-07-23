Two young sisters who died in horror crash ‘were a delight to teach’

Staff at a primary school have paid tribute to two sisters who were among six people killed in a horrific crash between a family car and a motorbike, saying they were “a delight to teach”.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were killed near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon.

A gofundme page was set up for the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, and had reached £196,000 by Tuesday morning.

Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan died along with two of their three daughters (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

West Yorkshire Police was not yet in a position to name a motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene on the A61.

Following the tragedy, Athersley North Primary School issued a statement saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.

“So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.

“She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends.

“She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.

“She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

Flowers and tributes laid near the scene on the A61 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.

“They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

“The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time.”

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you!

“It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

“My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock.”