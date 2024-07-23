Police investigating Harehills disorder make 20 arrests and identify 40 suspects

Police investigating a disturbance in the Harehills area of Leeds say they have made 20 arrests and identified 40 suspects.

West Yorkshire Police said its “fast-paced investigation continues” following the disorder on Thursday evening which saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.

On Tuesday, the force said 20 arrests had been made in total, with 17 directly related to the night’s disorder and three made because of other issues within the area.

West Yorkshire Police said local officers remained in Harehills to support the community (Danny Lawson/PA)

It said that, following appeals, a total of 40 suspects had been identified.

A spokesman said detectives were using “all available technologies” including facial recognition and analysis of hundreds of pieces of social media content.

He said three people had so far been charged with criminal offences, including Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Leeds, who appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, Leeds and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, Leeds, are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday both charged with arson reckless as to endanger life and violent disorder, he confirmed.

The spokesman said all others arrested had been released on bail and added: “We expect to make more arrests in the coming days.”

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “Arresting and bringing to justice those involved in last week’s disorder in Harehills remains a key focus for the force.

“A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder, with initial arrests taking place early on Friday morning and continuing over the weekend.

“We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.

“I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“We continue to work with the communities of Harehills and have engaged in several community meetings since Thursday evening. These have been well-attended, allowing us to understand the strength of feeling in the community and support for police action.

“Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community. This targeted support will continue for as long as it is necessary.”

Dobre, a Romanian national, was charged with setting a bus on fire by standing next to it with a lighter during the disorder.

On Monday, he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in August.