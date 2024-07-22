Nearly 1,500 migrants cross English Channel to arrive in UK in week

Nearly 1,500 migrants have arrived in the UK after a busy week of crossings in the English Channel, figures show.

Some 1,499 people made the journey in 27 boats from July 15 to 21, while the French coastguard confirmed two people died amid rescue operations off the northern French coast.

The maritime prefecture also said on Sunday that a further 71 migrants were saved in the Channel, but some travellers on the boat who were not requesting assistance were allowed to continue the journey.

They said this decision was made given the risk of “falling overboard or of injury to people in the event of forced intervention”.

Some 114 people arrived on Sunday in two boats, according to latest Home Office data, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 15,831.

This is 9% higher than the number recorded this time last year (14,534) and up 3% on the same period in 2022 (15,314), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

The arrivals also come as Border Force appeared to seize a yacht after an incident in the Channel on Saturday amid a day of crossings.

The Border Force vessel Hurricane was seen towing the small boat into Dover before securing it in the harbour.

Crossings tend to be attempted in dinghies, the use of a yacht is unusual.

The Labour Government has vowed to tackle people-smuggling gangs orchestrating the crossings by setting up a Border Command Unit and through “work we’ll be carrying out with European partners”.

Speaking on July 18, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the deaths of five people in two incidents in the Channel, saying it was “a chilling reminder of the human cost of this vile trade.”