Joey Barton charged over tweets about football pundit

Ex-footballer Joey Barton has been charged with sending malicious communications online, police said.

Barton, 41, will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court next week, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge, Cheshire Police said.

They are believed to relate to comments he made criticising football pundit Eni Aluko, during her commentary on an FA cup match broadcast by the BBC in January.

In a statement Cheshire Police said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Barton, a controversial ex-Premier League player for Manchester City and Newcastle, tweeted to his 2.8 million followers: “I’m up next month…for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

Eni Aluko played for Chelsea and England (John Stillwell/PA)

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won’t be long. Viva La Revolution.”

Aluko played for Chelsea and England, scoring 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton was sacked last October as League One Bristol Rovers’ manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.