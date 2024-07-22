Crash which left six dead, including two children, is ‘devastating news’ – MP

A crash between a car and a motorbike which left four adults and two children dead has been described as “devastating news” by the local MP.

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, was responding to the collision on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield, on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Jarvis said on X: “Devastating news. My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

West Yorkshire Police said emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm.

A man, a woman and two girls, who were travelling in the Ford Focus car, were confirmed dead at the scene, on a country road close to a golf course, near the village of Mapplewell.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.