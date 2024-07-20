Holidaymakers warned of summer travel disruption amid fallout from IT outage

Holidaymakers have been warned of potential travel disruption this weekend as UK transport networks continue to feel the impact of Friday’s global IT outage.

Flight delays and cancellations are among the disruption expected to continue into the weekend after the outage, with experts warning it could take weeks for systems to fully recover.

It comes as thousands of families start to embark on summer holidays amid the end of the academic year for many schools.

Travel association Abta urged holidaymakers to check with providers if there are “any extra steps” they may need to take.

A spokesperson said: “We’re at the start of one of the busiest periods of travel, with some schools finishing for the summer yesterday and many more next week.

“Many people will be jetting off abroad – looking to escape the UK’s unseasonable weather of late.

“With Spain, Turkey and Greece among the popular destinations for an overseas trip.

“If you are heading off on holiday this weekend – by whatever means – it’s advisable to check with your travel provider if there are any extra steps you need to take, as some businesses are continuing to feel the impact of Friday’s IT outage.”

Traffic at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Port of Dover said early on Saturday that it was dealing with “hundreds of displaced” airport passengers and urged customers to ensure they had a booking before arrival.

It also posted on X that approach roads were “slow moving”, with a 60-minute wait time in the buffer zone.

Ferry operator DFDS said on X that there were wait times of up to 120 minutes at Dover border controls and 30 minutes at check-in.

A flawed update rolled out by CrowdStrike, one of the world’s largest cybersecurity providers, knocked many businesses offline around the world on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz said he was “deeply sorry” for the situation and said CrowdStrike was “actively working” with those impacted.

Industry expert Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned it could take “weeks” for all computers and systems to be fully restored, while Mr Kurtz said it would take “some time”.