GPs and pharmacies say global IT outage disruption to continue over weekend

GPs and pharmacies have said that disruption from the global IT outage will continue over the weekend, amid warnings of travel delays after flight cancellations.

A flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many offline around the world on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

A fix was deployed for a bug in the update, which affected Microsoft Windows PCs, on Friday, as CrowdStrike’s chief executive said it would take “some time” for systems to be fully restored.

The outage caused disruption in “the majority of GP practices” on Friday, NHS England said, and ambulance services also reported increased pressure on 999 and NHS 111 services.

Across England, GP surgeries reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records as their EMIS Web system went down.

Dr Fari Ahmad said the IT outage meant “everything went down” in her surgery and the disruption would cause “a lot more issues later on in the week”.

The GP told BBC Breakfast: “We had people who were supposed to come in for results, and we couldn’t see them.

“We said ‘Sorry, we can’t help you’. We were just trying to deal with the emergencies on the day that really couldn’t wait.

“We couldn’t do our routine stuff, so the implications for us is a lot of that’s been bumped up.”

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said that patients collecting prescriptions could still face disruption this weekend.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the NPA, which represents independent community pharmacies in the UK, said: “Systems are by and large back online and medicine deliveries have resumed in many community pharmacies today after the global IT outage.

“However, yesterday’s outage will have caused backlogs and we expect services to continue to be disrupted this weekend as pharmacies recover.”

CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz apologised, saying he is “deeply sorry” and made clear it was “not a security or cyber incident”.

In a technical statement, CrowdStrike said a “sensor configuration” had “triggered a logic error” which the company said had been corrected.

Airports across the UK, including London Gatwick, Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport and Belfast International Airport, said passengers should check with airlines for any delays or cancellations before travelling over the weekend.

Outages have affected flights (Jacob King/PA)

Some 207 flights, equating to 6.7% of all scheduled UK departures, were axed on Friday, with others delayed, while 201 flights due to land in the UK were cancelled.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 6,855 flights, or 6.2% of all those scheduled, were cancelled globally on Friday.

It added that 1,639 flights had been cancelled globally as of 10am on Saturday, including 23 flights departing from UK airports, equating to 0.9% of all scheduled UK departures, as well as 25 arrivals into the UK.

On Saturday the Port of Dover said it was dealing with “hundreds of displaced” airport passengers and urged customers to ensure they had a booking before arrival.

Professor Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said “the worst” of the outage was over but countries would “have to learn to cope” with future flaws.

The NCSC said affected organisations should “put in place vendor mitigations”, adding it was also warning about “an increase in related phishing” as “opportunistic malicious actors seek to take advantage of the situation”.

Chartered security professional James Bore said there would be “lingering effects” from the outage.

Mr Bore told Sky News: “If you’ve only got one IT person in the company and 2,000 employees it’s not going to be fixed overnight.

“That’s going to be weeks of work for that person just travelling around or getting everyone to come in and sort out their laptops.”