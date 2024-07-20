Bombay Bicycle Club reschedule festival date they missed due to global IT outage

Indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club have announced the rescheduled date of a music festival performance they missed due to the global IT outage.

The British group, comprised of Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash, were due to play Poolbar Festival in the Austrian town of Feldkirch on Friday but missed it due to a cancelled flight.

In a post to Instagram on Friday evening they said: “Unfortunately our flights to get to tonight’s Poolbar Festival show were cancelled because of the IT outage.

“The show is now going to take place this Sunday July 21.

Bombay Bicycle Club win the album award for So Long, See You Tomorrow at the 60th annual Ivor Novello Awards (Ian West/PA)

“It’s an early show: Doors at 7PM and we’re on at 8PM. All tickets remain valid! The combination tickets are valid today and on Sunday.

“Ticket holders who are unable to attend on Sunday can return their tickets at any advance booking office. The show is sold out but any returns will be available at the box office.”

The statement added: “The show is sold out, remaining tickets may be available at the box office.

“We apologise to all fans for this inconvenience and are still looking forward to a replacement Bombay Bicycle Club show on Sunday.”

Flight delays and cancellations are among the disruption expected to continue into the weekend after a flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many offline around the world on Friday.

A fix was deployed for a bug in the update, which affected Microsoft Windows PCs, with the chief executive of the company at the centre of the outage warning it would take “some time” for systems to be fully restored.