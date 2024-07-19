Zelensky appeals for permission to strike Russian targets in Cabinet address

Volodymyr Zelensky asked Sir Keir Starmer to “show your leadership” as he appealed for permission to strike Russian targets with Western weapons in a historic address to the UK Cabinet.

The Ukrainian president urged the British Government to help with Kyiv’s “long-range capability” as he became the first foreign leader to address the meeting of senior UK ministers in person since 1997.

“We are still missing the main answer to this question,” Mr Zelensky told the meeting on Friday morning.

Sir Keir met the Ukrainian leader in Downing Street (Benjamin Cremel/PA)

Ukraine has said lifting restrictions on western resources – including British Storm Shadow missiles – to strike into Russian territory is key to strengthening its defence and securing its frontline position in the war.

The UK Government had signalled that it was ultimately a matter for Kyiv how it chooses to deploy weapons, as long as international law is upheld.

The Prime Minister greeted Mr Zelensky with a warm hug and handshake outside Number 10 on Friday before sitting down for bilateral talks and hosting him at a historic Cabinet session later in the morning.

The Ukrainian President became the first foreign leader to address the meeting of senior UK ministers since then-US president Bill Clinton in 1997.

Mr Zelensky is the first foreign president to address the UK cabinet since Bill Clinton in 1997 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prime Minister said the visit was “a very special moment” and showed “the esteem you’re held in… in this country and around the world”, as he promised Britain’s “unshakeable” support for Kyiv.

“It’s a very special moment for us to reiterate our support for you and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and to have this opportunity to confirm again our resolve to stand with you, so thank you so much for accepting the invitation,” Sir Keir said.

“This is a very, very important meeting for us and you’re very welcome here.

“It is a real pleasure and a privilege to be able to welcome you to Downing Street this morning. This is a real piece of history.”

Mr Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for his and the UK’s support and said it was felt by Ukrainians across the country.

“I hope we will now work even more actively,” he said. “The faster you act, the more you will achieve.”

Mr Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for his and the UK’s support (PA)

Mr Zelensky’s visit to Downing Street follows the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, on Thursday, at which 44 countries and the EU agreed to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers seeking to evade sanctions on Russian oil.

The group of around 600 vessels carries 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, providing funds for Moscow’s war effort while also allegedly acting as listening stations or transporting weapons for Russia.

The ships are often old and unsafe, and engage in dangerous practices such as turning off their location tracking systems, increasing the risk of a serious collision.

Speaking at the EPC summit on Thursday, Mr Zelensky said the UK had been “one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine” since the Russian invasion began.

He added: “This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror.”

On Thursday, the UK also sanctioned 11 oil tankers thought to be involved in evading sanctions, including the Rocky Runner, which previously sought to escape UK action by changing its operator.

Most of the ships sail under the flag of Gabon, although some – including the Rocky Runner – are flagged with the Cook Islands and one sails under the flag of Panama.

Sanctioned vessels are prohibited from entering UK ports and may be detained or directed to enter a port.