Penguin chicks ‘growing fast’ after arrival in safari park colony

Two Humboldt penguin chicks have been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling to the delight of staff.

Bubba was born to parents Forest and Rocky on June 8, followed by Rossco to parents Sheldon and Freckles on June 23.

The pair join earlier chick Nugget, who was born in April and is almost fully grown.



Humboldt penguins grow to 26-28 inches and live for around 20 years. In the wild they can be found along the coasts of Chile and Peru in the south-eastern Pacific Ocean.

The park’s dedicated keepers have been closely monitoring the trio since they hatched, weighing them regularly to ensure they are healthy, eating well and growing at the expected rate.

Rossco was born to parents Sheldon and Freckles (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bubba currently weighs around 2kg and Rossco weighs 1kg, while Nugget weighs more than both of them at 3.3kg.

Jen Carpenter, penguin team leader at Blair Drummond, said: “It’s always a joy to welcome new chicks into our penguin family.

“Bubba and Rossco are growing fast and it’s incredible to see their progress.

Nugget is the eldest of the three chicks (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We look forward to watching them develop and eventually join the rest of the colony.

“Our team is dedicated to ensuring they receive the best care possible.”