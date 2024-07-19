Manhunt launched after prisoner absconds from London hospital

A manhunt has been launched for a prisoner who has absconded from a hospital in London.

The Metropolitan Police are looking for Graham Gomm, 63, who has been on remand for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

Gomm was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff after being taken unwell, but was found to have absconded at around 1.18am on Thursday.

Graham Gomm was on remand for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs (PA)

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a grey tracksuit.

The force said detectives are concerned for his welfare because he was undergoing medical treatment before he fled.

There is no suggestion Gomm is a threat to the public.

Officers have been checking CCTV and have visited a number of addresses linked to the prisoner.

Anyone who sees Gomm is asked not to approach him but to call 999 or 101, or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.