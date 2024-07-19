IT outage: Holidaymakers urged to check insurance policies for disruption cover

Holidaymakers whose plans have been disrupted by the global IT outage are being urged to check with their travel insurer to see what they are covered for.

Many families will have plans for getaways with children on their school holidays.

MoneySuperMarket Travel Insurance said that if a policy includes travel disruption cover then it may be possible to claim for disruption or losses incurred as a result of a trip being delayed or cancelled.

This may include alternative accommodation or expenses incurred such as travel, food and drink, possibly stretching to covering the full cost of the holiday if holidaymakers are unable to go.

But the website added that not all policies cover this as standard, and cover levels, conditions and exclusions can vary between providers, making it important to check with the insurer as a first port of call.

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We can appreciate that it will be very stressful for anyone whose travel plans have been impacted by the IT outage.

“If your travel insurance policy includes cover for travel disruption then costs that you might incur as a result of travel delays or cancellations, and that are not recoverable from elsewhere, should be included.

“In the first instance, refunds should be sought from the airline, accommodation provider or tour operator and any bookings made through a credit card may also have recoverable cost protection.

“If unsure, check with your travel insurer to see what you’re covered for.”