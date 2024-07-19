31-year-old man charged over fatal dog attack

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old who was attacked by two dogs near his home last year.

Ian Price died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, at about 3.15pm on September 14.

In a statement released on Friday, Staffordshire Police said James Trimble-Pettit, 31, of Fradley, near Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after Mr Price’s death (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The short statement added: “Ian’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“Trimble-Pettit is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.”

Police have previously said that DNA testing was needed to confirm the breed of the dogs, but expert examination had indicated they were XL bullies.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet.