Welsh angler fined after being caught with salmon up his sleeve

A Welsh angler will have to pay a fine of more than £2,500 after being caught illegally taking a salmon and stuffing it up his sleeve.

Stephen Samuel, of Cwmavon, Port Talbot, was caught killing and taking a salmon from a fishery on the River Teifi in south Wales on July 30 last year.

He attempted to hide the fish, but was caught by a fellow angler, who informed the police and environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Samuel, 64, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 12, and was fined a total of £2,580.

NRW said Samuel was spotted by a member of the Llandysul Angling Association (LAA), who confronted him and saw the head of a salmon protruding from the arm of the jacket, where it had been hidden to avoid detection.

Suspicions about Samuel had first been raised after he was seen walking away from the river wearing only a T-shirt, despite the heavy rain, with a rain jacket slung over his shoulder.

A fellow angler confront Samuels after becoming suspicious (Natural Resources Wales)

He was apprehended by an NRW enforcement officer.

He was reported for four offences – three were contravening the Wales rod and line (Salmon and Sewin Sea Trout) Byelaws 2017, on the compulsory catch and release of salmon, and using barbed and treble hooks.

He was also reported for handling salmon under suspicious circumstances under The Salmon Act 1968.

While under caution, NRW said Samuel admitted he was fully aware that it was illegal to keep any salmon caught in Welsh rivers and of the ban on certain baits and hooks while fishing for migratory fish.

NRW enforcement officer Mark Thomas said: “We hope that penalties like this will serve as a deterrent to those people who jeopardise the future sustainability of our rivers and the enjoyment of the vast majority of anglers who fish legally and responsibly.

“NRW officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action against the small minority of anglers who commit these types of offences.”

Mr Thomas thanked Dyfed-Powys Police and the LAA members and committee for their help in protecting the River Teifi.

Samuel was fined £621, reduced to £414 for an early guilty plea, he was ordered to pay NRW costs of £2,000 and a Victim Surcharge of £166.

In addition, the magistrates authorised a confiscation order for all of his fishing tackle used in the offence.